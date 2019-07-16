22 July 2019
A million people want Dutch GP tickets
"More than a million requests is insane"
Over a million Dutch people want to attend Max Verstappen’s first home grand prix next year.
Zandvoort will feature on the 2020 calendar, and race boss Jan Lammers says the interest in tickets for the event has been overwhelming.
"We knew it was popular, but more than a million requests is insane," he told the Hart van Nederland programme when asked about interest in the tickets.
"We could have sold out six times for the Sunday," former F1 driver Lammers added.
"There are 105,000 spectators per day but we are looking into whether this can be expanded. But it must remain pleasant for all the visitors," he said.
