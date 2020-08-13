30,000 could attend Russia GP in 2020 - promoter
"The figure is 50 percent of the total capacity of the Olympic Park"
Search
About 30,000 spectators could attend Sochi’s Russian GP in September.
That is the claim of race promoter Rosgonki’s boss Alexey Titov, who said tickets are about to go on sale.
Russia could therefore become the first GP attended by fans amid the pandemic.
"For three months we have not been engaged in sales at all, but now they are slowly resuming," Titov was quoted by Sport-Express, citing Motorsport Russia.
"It is probably premature to talk now about the number of tickets, but from the point of view of general restrictions, at the moment the figure is 50 percent of the total capacity of the Olympic Park," said Titov.
"It will mean the maximum number of fans will be no more than 30-32,000, but this is being discussed and will be agreed jointly with (Russian federal agency) Rospotrebnadzor."
Circuits
add_circle Portimao admits F1 deal ’only for 2020’
add_circle New Barcelona boss wants F1 race to stay
add_circle Single practice idea for Imola ’silly’ - Verstappen
add_circle Spectators need ’patience’ before returning to F1 tracks
More on Circuits