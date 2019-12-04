2020 tyres ’not what we dreamed about’ - Grosjean

Romain Grosjean has joined those who do not think Pirelli’s proposed tyres for 2020 are an improvement.

The Frenchman drives for Haas, which was the F1 team clearly most affected by the behaviour of this year’s controversial tyres.

"It’s too early to judge," Grosjean said after trying the 2020 tyres at the post-grand prix Abu Dhabi test.

"But if you ask if I am satisfied with them, and whether it will help us solve the problems with overheating when we are following another car, I have to tell the truth.

"No, this will not solve the problem completely," he added.

Grosjean admitted that some of the compounds he tried on Tuesday degraded less, and applauded the fact that the tyres can be used at lower pressures.

"These are the pluses," he said. "But they’re not what we dreamed about."

When asked if Pirelli has wasted its time, effort and money on developing tyres that do not solve the problems of 2019, Grosjean answered: "That is a question for them."

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas also tested on Tuesday, and said of the 2020 tyres: "I must say that I did not feel that the new tyres are better than the old ones.

"It even seemed to me that they behave the same on the track but are slower."