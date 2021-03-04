1&1 to partner with Uralkali Haas F1 Team

1&1, a leading German telecommunications provider, will partner with Uralkali Haas F1 Team in the capacity of ‘Exclusive Telecommunications Partner’ starting with the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. 1&1’s dynamic new partnership with the team will see the company’s brand logo adorn the VF-21 race cars with Mick Schumacher becoming a brand ambassador for 1&1.

The association with Uralkali Haas F1 Team and 1&1 is accompanied with an innovative social media strategy devised to engage and inspire German motorsport fans. With new content formats and using the high media reach of 1&1, Uralkali Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher.

"1&1 is a challenger in a field as fast-moving as ours. It’s exciting to see how proactive 1&1 is with our partnership, putting the interests of millions of fans at the center of their social media strategy. 1&1 and Uralkali Haas F1 Team share the same entrepreneurial DNA and aspire to race at a higher level daily," said Guenther Steiner, team principal of Uralkali Haas F1 Team.

"Uralkali Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher complement our sports sponsorship activities perfectly. The team is starting the new season with a fresh energy. With the reigning Formula 2 world champion, Mick Schumacher, one of the most up-and-coming drivers is on board. Add to that innovative engine technology from Ferrari and five years of Formula 1 experience, Uralkali Haas F1 Team has many exciting elements which we hope will make for an exciting and competitive 2021," emphasized Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch AG.