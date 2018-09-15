Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff slams F1 bosses over Ocon exit

"There was so much politics in the background"


15 September 2018 - 09h32, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has lashed out at his fellow F1 team bosses for getting in the way of young drivers’ futures.

The Mercedes chief is astonished that other bosses have not supported his quest to find seats in 2019 for the likes of Esteban Ocon, George Russell and Pascal Wehrlein.

Wehrlein, for instance, has now left Mercedes’ driver programme altogether.

"We could not offer Pascal a competitive car for next year. Acting in his interests, we have together decided not to renew the contract," Wolff said.

But he says it was the goings-on in F1 negotiations in July and August that left him particularly aghast.

"It was just unbelievable. There was so much politics in the background, hidden agendas and lies," said Wolff.

He said talented Frenchman "Ocon" will probably leave F1 at the end of the year "because people simply don’t have the balls to stick to what they say".

"If some guys feel this way, compromising their performance and not taking the best drivers, it is their problem but eventually talent will shine through."

Wolff vowed: "One day he will win races and championships in a Mercedes."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()