Sebastian Vettel has lamented F1’s direction of the past years.

Previously, formula one was the clear pinnacle of motor sport, but it now appears that only the wealthiest and most well-connected can make it to the top.

"Karting has become something a normal family can no longer afford, so many talents will fall through the cracks," the Ferrari driver told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"I do not think I would do it again today if I was 20 years younger," Vettel added.

"Unfortunately, our sport has changed a lot, and sometimes I get the impression it’s more about the business than the individual."

He said Esteban Ocon’s plight is a good example, declaring that the fact the Frenchman’s F1 journey could be over is "wrong".