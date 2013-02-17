Logo
ERC - Kopecký linked to Canarias hat-trick bid

"He isn’t still registered, but we can count on him"


17 February 2013 - 12h45, by Olivier Ferret 

Double winner Jan Kopecký is set to chase a hat-trick of triumphs on Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés from 21-23 March.

Kopecký won the ERC season-opening International Jännerrallye in Austria last month and is set to return to ERC action on the island event in a ŠKODA Motorsport Fabia Super 2000. Kopecký won Rally Islas Canarias in 2010 and 2012.

Although no official confirmation has been forthcoming from ŠKODA Motorsport, event organisers tweeted: “He isn’t still registered, but we can count on him.”

The all-asphalt rally features 14 stages over a competitive distance of 246.34 kilometres. Following the ceremonial start in Las Palmas at 20:30hrs local time on Thursday 21 March, the action begins with the 13.57-kilometre Moya stage at 07:48hrs on Friday 22 March and finishes with the 16.23-kilometre Vallesco stage, which goes live at 16:12hrs on Saturday 23 March.



