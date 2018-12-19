Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali says it is possible Fernando Alonso will return to the Maranello team.

Alonso raced for Ferrari for five years until their relationship soured and he left at the end of 2014.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has now retired from F1 after four subsequent fallow years with McLaren, but is not ruling out the possibility of returning in 2020.

Domenicali, now boss at Lamborghini, says Alonso and Ferrari could reunite.

"It would be a great story, but it is something that should not be forced," the Italian told Auto Bild.

"But if in the future he makes that decision, why not? Of course it depends on whether Fernando returns and to all the other people involved and I leave that decision to them," Domenicali said.

However, Domenicali rejected the suggestion that Ferrari and Alonso could never work together again because of the two-time world champion’s paddock reputation.

"To be honest, when you work with these types of personalities, with that much talent, you cannot say if it is difficult or not difficult," he said.

"The only thing I can say is that Alonso was very strong, he was very motivated, and he wanted to achieve so much.

"Beyond that, if I am honest, saying that he is controversial is totally incorrect," Domenicali added.