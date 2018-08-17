Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Deutschland, SS5: Tänak’s hat-trick

Estonian claims third consecutive stage win


17 August 2018 - 16h56, by www.wrc.com 

ADAC Rallye Deutschland leader Ott Tänak slammed in a third consecutive special stage victory on Friday afternoon to edge further clear of Sébastien Ogier.

After winning the final two speed tests of the morning, the Estonian was quickest through the repeated Stein und Wein stage in his Toyota Yaris by 0.3sec from Ogier. His advantage grew to 7.5sec.

“This morning was nice constant grip in here but this one is like a normal German challenge. It’s incredibly tricky in places, very messy with mud and gravel,” he explained.

Ogier was fastest for most of the stage before Tänak overhauled him in the final few kilometres. The Frenchman said he was ‘missing a bit of performance’ from his Ford Fiesta in some sections this morning but his pace compared well to title rival Thierry Neuville.

The Belgian was third in a Hyundai i20, 3.1sec off Tänak’s winning time after a mixed drive, and dropped 6.8sec behind Ogier in the standings.

“I tried to push. You can always go faster but it’s really tricky. I had so many places in my pace notes which were marked as muddy, but they were completely dry, so maybe I was too cautious. I also lost the bite on the brakes as well,” he said.

Fourth fastest for Elfyn Evans rocketed the Welshman ahead of Esapekka Lappi, Dani Sordo and Jari-Matti Latvala into fourth place. He was happier with his Fiesta’s balance compared to this morning and headed Latvala’s Yaris by 0.9sec.

Lappi was a further second adrift after struggling on ‘full poison’ as the Finn referred to the dirt dragged onto the roads by those starting ahead. Dani Sordo slipped to seventh in his i20, a further 1.1sec behind.

Craig Breen climbed ahead of a struggling Andreas Mikkelsen into eighth, while Mads Østberg was almost 25sec slower than the stage winner after struggling with a lack of power in his Citroën C3.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








WRC
WRC





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC