BWT Arden have announced the signing of Anthoine Hubert for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship. The Frenchman was announced as a Renault Sport Affiliated Driver at the start of the 2018 GP3 Series, where he went onto take two victories and a further nine podium finishes – on his way to securing the last ever GP3 Series Championship with one race left to run. Anthoine also becomes a fully-fledged Renault Sport Academy Driver in 2019.

After gaining essential mileage in the Dallara F2-18 car at the post-season Abu Dhabi Test in December, Anthoine joins the British team with aims to maintain his strong form from his title winning GP3 season.

The announcement, comes just days after the confirmation of a new technical partnership between BWT Arden and HWA RACELAB for the 2019 season, creating a strong baseline to start the pre-season testing, which kicks off at Jerez in late February.

Anthoine Hubert said: “It’s really good to finalise my contract with BWT Arden. After winning GP3 last year I knew I had a big chance to get a good drive in Formula 2 in 2019, so thanks a lot to Renault Sport and my partners for their support throughout the winter. It’s a really good opportunity for me to join Arden especially with their new collaboration with HWA RACELAB. The experience and professionalism from Arden and HWA RACELAB will be a really good mix for me to learn from and progress. Now it’s time to focus and work hard to be ready for the start of the season.”

BWT Arden Team Principle & CEO Garry Horner added: “We are extremely pleased with the news that Anthoine will join the team for his maiden FIA Formula 2 campaign. He is a driver that I have followed closely over the last number of years and I believe he will bring some strong performance to the team”

Anthoine’s teammate for the 2019 season will be confirmed in due course, as the team’s focus turns on the pre-season test schedule, leading up to the first race of the season at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain, on the 30-31 March.