F1 - McLaren joins rivals with controversial suspension

"We have a system that we believe is legal"


27 February 2017 

Another team has joined Mercedes and Red Bull in planning to field a controversial suspension system in 2017.

A protest threat is currently hanging over the forthcoming Melbourne season opener, as Ferrari in particular takes issue with an active suspension-mimicking suspension concept.

We reported last week that McLaren was staying "neutral" in that debate.

And that’s because, as Auto Motor und Sport now reveals, McLaren has its own system on board its newly revealed orange and black 2017 car.

"We have a system that we believe is legal," technical chief Matt Morris confirmed.

"If someone wants to protest, the rules have to be changed. The most useful thing would be to discuss things and then clarify it for 2018," he added.



