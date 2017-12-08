Logo
F1 - Haas could agree Maserati deal for 2018

"We are thinking about it, but..."


8 December 2017 - 07h48, by GMM 

Haas could link up with the Italian carmaker Maserati for 2018.

Days ago, it became official that Ferrari-powered Sauber’s new title sponsor would be Alfa Romeo, a Fiat owned luxury car manufacturer.

And now, Italian newspapers including Corriere della Sera say another Fiat brand could now follow Alfa into F1.

Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne is said to be in advanced negotiations with another Ferrari-powered F1 team, Haas, about a Maserati title sponsorship deal.

The report said talks with Gene Haas are currently taking place, even though the American businessman is not commenting.

When asked about the Maserati rumours a few days ago, Marchionne said: "We will see. Time will tell.

"We are thinking about it, but we have not made any decision yet," he added.



