29 septembre 2022
Calendrier IndyCar - Saison 2023
|Date
|Course
|Circuit
|05 Mars
|Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|02 Avril
|Texas Indy 300
|Texas Motor Speedway
|16 Avril
|Grand Prix of Long Beach
|Streets of Long Beach
|30 Avril
|Grand Prix of Alabama
|Barber Motorsports Park
|13 Mai
|GMR Grand Prix
|Indianapolis Road Course
|28 Mai
|Indianapolis 500
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|04 Juin
|Detroit Grand Prix
|The Raceway at Belle Isle Park
|18 Juin
|REV Group Grand Prix
|Road America
|02 Juillet
|Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio
|Mid-Ohio
|16 Juillet
|Grand Prix of Toronto
|Streets of Toronto
|22 Juillet
|Iowa Race 1
|Iowa Speedway
|23 Juillet
|Iowa Race 2
|Iowa Speedway
|06 Août
|Music City Grand Prix
|Streets of Nashville
|12 Août
|GP d’Indianapolis
|Indianapolis Road Course
|27 Août
|Bommarito 500
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|03 Septembre
|Grand Prix of Portland
|Streets of Portland
|10 Septembre
|Grand Prix of Monterey
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
