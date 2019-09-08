Calendrier IndyCar - Saison 2020

GP d’Italie : LE 8/09 à 15:10

1er septembre 2019 - 23:39
Date Course Circuit Vainqueur
15 Mars St Petersburg Streets of St Petersburg
5 Avril Alabama Barber Motorsports Park
19 Avril Long Beach Streets of Long Beach
26 Avril Austin Circuit of the Americas
09 Mai IndyCar Grand Prix Indianapolis Road Course
24 Mai 500 Miles d’Indianapolis Indianapolis Motor Speedway
30 Mai Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park
31 Mai Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park
6 Juin DXC Technology 600 Texas Motor Speedway
21 Juin REV Group Grand Prix Road America
27 Juin Richmond Richmond Raceway
12 Juillet Honda Indy Toronto Exhibition Place
18 Juillet Iowa 300 Iowa Speedway
16 Août Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
22 Août Bommarito Automotive Group 500 World Wide Technology Raceway
6 Septembre Grand Prix of Portland Portland International Raceway
20 Septembre Grand Prix of Monterey Laguna Seca

