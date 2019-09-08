1er septembre 2019
Calendrier IndyCar - Saison 2020
|Date
|Course
|Circuit
|Vainqueur
|15 Mars
|St Petersburg
|Streets of St Petersburg
|5 Avril
|Alabama
|Barber Motorsports Park
|19 Avril
|Long Beach
|Streets of Long Beach
|26 Avril
|Austin
|Circuit of the Americas
|09 Mai
|IndyCar Grand Prix
|Indianapolis Road Course
|24 Mai
|500 Miles d’Indianapolis
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|30 Mai
|Detroit Grand Prix
|Belle Isle Park
|31 Mai
|Detroit Grand Prix
|Belle Isle Park
|6 Juin
|DXC Technology 600
|Texas Motor Speedway
|21 Juin
|REV Group Grand Prix
|Road America
|27 Juin
|Richmond
|Richmond Raceway
|12 Juillet
|Honda Indy Toronto
|Exhibition Place
|18 Juillet
|Iowa 300
|Iowa Speedway
|16 Août
|Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|22 Août
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|6 Septembre
|Grand Prix of Portland
|Portland International Raceway
|20 Septembre
|Grand Prix of Monterey
|Laguna Seca
