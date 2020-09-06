Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

WRC: Tänak and Järveoja take home win in Estonia

Hyundai scored a one-two finish with Craig Breen

Search

By Olivier Ferret

6 September 2020 - 13:31
WRC: Tänak and Järveoja take home win (...)

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja have claimed a home victory and their maiden win for Hyundai on the first appearance of Rally Estonia in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Hyundai scored a one-two finish with Craig Breen and Paul Nagle securing second place overall, 22.2 seconds behind the winners. Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia finished third for Toyota, 4.7s behind Breen and Nagle, as they increase their championship lead. Toyota continues to lead the manufacturers’ championship with a reduced lead of five points over Hyundai.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä set the fastest time in the Power Stage for the second time in his rookie season, 5.1 seconds ahead of team-mate Elfyn Evans. Mads Østberg won FIA WRC2 while Oliver Solberg took victory in FIA WRC3: his maiden category win in the WRC.

keyboard_arrow_left

Monza, Race 2: Ticktum controls Sprint Race for second F2 win

WRC

More on WRC

Motorsport news

More Motorsport news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less