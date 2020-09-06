WRC: Tänak and Järveoja take home win in Estonia

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja have claimed a home victory and their maiden win for Hyundai on the first appearance of Rally Estonia in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Hyundai scored a one-two finish with Craig Breen and Paul Nagle securing second place overall, 22.2 seconds behind the winners. Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia finished third for Toyota, 4.7s behind Breen and Nagle, as they increase their championship lead. Toyota continues to lead the manufacturers’ championship with a reduced lead of five points over Hyundai.

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä set the fastest time in the Power Stage for the second time in his rookie season, 5.1 seconds ahead of team-mate Elfyn Evans. Mads Østberg won FIA WRC2 while Oliver Solberg took victory in FIA WRC3: his maiden category win in the WRC.