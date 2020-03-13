WRC Rally Argentina postponed

As a result of global developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), WRC Promoter has announced that the 2020 SpeedAgro Rally Argentina, round four of the FIA World Rally Championship, due to take place between 23 - 26 April, has been postponed.

The Government of the Argentine Republic today announced measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Following the direction of the Cordoba provincial government, the decision was taken with the unanimous agreement of WRC Promoter, the FIA and event organiser Automóvil Club Argentino (ACA).

WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said: “We understand the priority of the authorities in Argentina to prevent the further spread of this virus in their country, in particular via events where large numbers of people come together. We regret the postponement and all parties will work closely together to identify a potential new date for the event.”

Carlos García Remohí, president of the ACA Sports Commission said: “It is disappointing but we are facing a world problem that exceeds us and we understand that today we have to protect everyone’s health.”

Rally general co-ordinator David Eli said: “We deeply regret having to make this decision for the SpeedAgro Rally Argentina. But today, the priority is to preserve the health and well-being of the competitors, teams, members of the organisation and the fans that always join the rally. We hope to be able to celebrate our 40th edition soon.”

WRC Promoter and FIA continue to monitor the situation regarding other future rounds of the FIA World Rally Championship.