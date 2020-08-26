Belgian GP || August 30 || 15h10 (Local time)

WRC: New date confirmed for Italy’s 2020 fixture

While Rallye Deutschland is called off due to COVID-19 pandemic

Search

By Olivier Ferret

26 August 2020 - 11:33
WRC: New date confirmed for Italy’s (...)

Italy’s 2020 FIA World Rally Championship fixture at Rally Italia Sardegna will move forward by three weeks to 8-11 October. The request to re-schedule came from rally organiser Automobile Club d’Italia and was agreed by the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, and WRC Promoter following the forced cancellation of ADAC Rallye Deutschland.

The switch avoids a date clash with Formula 1’s Gran Premio Dell’Emilia Romagna, which will be held at Italy’s Imola circuit on the same late- October weekend on which Rally Italia Sardegna was originally scheduled.

The move forward offers the prospect of better weather on the Mediterranean island for the gravel road fixture, as well as additional daylight hours as Europe moves deep into autumn.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of rally organiser Automobile Club d’Italia, said finalising a date which aligned with other championship calendars was a difficult task.

“In ACI we have worked hard to redefine the new dates for the 2020 Rally Italia Sardegna,” he explained. “It has not been easy to find the right days which could accomodate the needs of all stakeholders and could work well for the region of Sardinia.

“In this very difficult year ACI has wanted, as already shown with the F1 GPs in Monza, Mugello and Imola, to protect national and international motorsport by confirming also our competition. I personally thank the region of Sardinia for their absolute support to make all this happen.”

The change was made possible after ADAC Rallye Deutschland was called off. The Bostalsee-based event on 15-18 October was scheduled to be round six of the season, but organisers have cancelled it due to restrictions on mass gatherings in Germany related to COVID-19.

The new 2020 WRC calendar :

Date Country Surface WRC winners
23-26 January Monte-Carlo Asphalt Neuville-Gilsoul
13-16 Februrary Sweden Snow Evans-Martin
12-15 March Mexico Gravel Ogier-Ingrassia
4-6 September Estonia Gravel
18-20 September Turkey Gravel
8-11 October Italy Gravel
19-22 November Belgium Asphalt
keyboard_arrow_left

Double-header in Bahrain to complete 2020 FIA Formula 2 calendar

WRC

More on WRC

Motorsport news

More Motorsport news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less