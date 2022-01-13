Williams secures F2 promotion with Trident for 2022

Trident have signed Australian racer Calan Williams on the back of an impressive post-season test with the team in Abu Dhabi, securing the 21-year-old for the 2022 campaign.

Finishing sixth in the afternoon session of Day 1 in Abu Dhabi, Williams also ran in the top 12 in both sessions on Day 2 and posted 254 laps overall.

The Australian will step up on the back of two seasons in F3 with Jenzer Motorsport. He finished as the Swiss team’s highest points scorer in 2021, taking a maiden podium with P3 in Race 1 at Le Castellet.

“I am extremely happy to have secured the drive with Trident Motorsport,” said Williams. “They are an incredibly professional team and we have been working very well together over the past couple of months as well as during the Abu Dhabi Post Season tests.

“It’s such a unique chance that I have to step up into Formula 2. I’ll be working harder than ever to ensure that I perform to the best of my ability. I am very appreciative of Trident Motorsport for the opportunity and belief in me.”

Williams finished second in the 2016 Western Australian Formula Ford series and won the 2017 Australian Formula 3 Premier Series before making the move to European Racing.

Competing in Euroformula Open, Spanish Formula 3 and Toyota Racing Series, Williams arrives with plenty of single-seater experience.

Trident Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: “The 2021 Abu Dhabi F2 Post Season Test session was very positive for Calan. He was able to adapt very quickly to the FIA F2 car and this allowed him to be competitive both in terms of performance and during the race simulation.

“We were very impressed with his performance. He has a very high work ethic, and it is great to work with a Driver who dedicates his life every day to go faster. There is already a very strong working bond between Calan and the team.

“We are proud to have secured Calan with Trident Motorsport allowing us to face the FIA F2 2022 Championship together. I am confident of being able to achieve significant results during the 2022 season.”