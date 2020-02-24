WEC: Perfect weekend for Rebellion and Aston Martin in Texas

The no1 Rebellion Racing R13-Gibson completed a perfect weekend for the Swiss team with their second overall win of the season from pole position in the 6 Hours of Circuit of The Americas, Round 5 of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato celebrated on the top step of the podium alongside the two crews from Toyota Gazoo Racing after finishing 51 seconds ahead of the no8 Toyota of Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, while championship leaders Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez in the no7 TS050 finished two laps down.

The no95 Aston Martin Racing Vantage of Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen also enjoyed a lights-to-flag victory, finishing the 6 Hour race one lap ahead of the no92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 of reigning world champions Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen. The no51 AF Corse Ferrari of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi made it three different manufacturers on the podium, finishing just 7.9 seconds behind the no92 Porsche.

The no22 United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson of Filipe Albuquerque, Phil Hanson and Paul Di Resta claimed their second LMP2 victory in a row. The Anglo-Portuguese trio dropped back to seventh at the start but a great fight back saw the no22 Oreca take the chequered flag 24.1 seconds ahead of the no29 Racing Team Nederlands Oreca of Guido Van der Garde, Nyck De Vries and Frits Van Eerd, with the no37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Ho Pin Tung, Will Stevens and Gaby Aubry a lap behind the all Dutch team.

Aston Martin held a double LMGTE celebration as the British manufacturer added a 1-2 finish in LMGTE Am to their LMGTE Pro win. The no90 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage took the top spot on the podium after Salih Yoluc, Jonny Adam and Charlie Eastwood brought the car home to take the chequered flag just 3.6 seconds ahead of the no98 Vantage of Paul Dalla Lana, Darren Turner and Ross Gunn after a long-term battle for the win. The final podium place went to the no56 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR of Edigio Perfetti, Matteo Cairoli and Laurents Hörr, which had started the race on pole position.

Round 6 of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship will be the 1000 Miles of Sebring in Florida on Friday 20 March.