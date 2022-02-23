Verschoor joins Trident Racing and completes F2 grid

Trident Motorsport is delighted to announce that Dutch racer Richard Verschoor will drive one of the team’s cars for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship. In 2021, Verschoor claimed 11th place in the FIA F2 driver standings, winning one race at Silverstone.

In the previous two years, he competed in the FIA Formula 3 Championship and claimed a brilliant Win at the famed Macau Grand Prix in 2019. His career path has featured other outstanding achievements like winning the 2016 F4 Spanish Championship and F4 SMP driver titles.

Richard Verschoor, driver:

I’m extremely proud and motivated to join a highly-professional and winning team like Trident Motorsport for the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship. I think we have all conditions needed to achieve important goals and experience a positive season. I cannot wait to get on track. I will give my best to take full advantage of this great opportunity.

Giacomo Ricci, Team Manager:

We are proud to welcome a driver of undisputed value like Verschoor to our team. We are motivated by the prospect of working with such a talented and experienced racer, who already proved capable to achieve outstanding goals. I think Verschoor and Williams will be an extremely solid and promising combination, and they will keep pushing each other to the next level, laying the conditions for a successful season. We cannot wait to be back on track for the 2022 season with our new lineup.