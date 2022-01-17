Van Amersfoort Racing hand Hughes a full-time seat for 2022

British racer Jake Hughes will make a full-time step up to Formula 2 in 2022, with Van Amersfoort Racing announcing that they have signed the 27-year-old.

The Dutch team are new for 2022 and ran Hughes on two out of three days at post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, with the Briton finishing three out of four sessions in the top 10.

Hughes initially made his F2 debut with HWA RACELAB at Sochi in the 2020 season, finishing his maiden race in 12th. He returned for a second outing with the team at Monza in 2021, where he equalled this result.

Hughes remained with the German team at the following round in Sochi where he scored their best F2 finish, taking fourth in the opening Sprint Race. Logan Sargeant took his place for the penultimate round of the season at Jeddah, before Hughes returned for the season finale.

“I’m overly excited to be racing with VAR in 2022,” said Hughes. “During the post-season test at Abu-Dhabi it became clear to me that VAR takes this new challenge extremely serious. We are very much on the same level when it comes to vision and drive for success, making it a very pleasant environment to work in.

“I’m just very thankful to the team for putting their trust in me and providing the opportunity to work together. The F2 car is incredible to drive, and I look very much forward to compete in it for the full season. It will be a long and tough stretch, but I am eager to kick off the season soon in Bahrain!”