1 September 2019
Trident with one car in Monza, Boschung to withdraw
Alesi’s car has been impounded following Spa crash
Search
Due to last weekend’s tragic events in the FIA Formula 2 Championship at Spa-Francorchamps, Giuliano Alesi’s car has been impounded by the Belgium authorities, as it was involved in the serious accident.
The result is that for the next race at Monza the Trident team will only have one car, which will be used by Alesi. This means that Ralph Boschung will not be able to compete at this weekend’s Italian F2 round.
Ralph would like to extend his deepest condolences to Anthoine Hubert’s family, friends and the team, and also wishes Juan Manuel Correa the best in his recoveries.
The Swiss driver is looking to return to action for the penultimate F2 round at Sochi, Russia (27-29 September).
F2
31 August 2019
add_circle F2 Race 2 cancelled in Spa
31 August 2019
add_circle Spa, F2: FIA confirms that Antoine Hubert was killed in the crash at Spa
30 August 2019
add_circle Spa, Qual.: De Vries tops red hot Qualifying session
30 August 2019
add_circle Spa, Free practice : De Vries sets dominant pace
More on F2
Motorsport news
4 September 2019
add_circle Trident with one car in Monza, Boschung to withdraw
3 September 2019
add_circle Hyundai recalls Loeb and Breen
1 September 2019
add_circle WEC, Silverstone: Toyota and Porsche take 1-2 finish
1 September 2019
add_circle Correa stable in intensive care after surgery
31 August 2019