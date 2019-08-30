Italian GP || September 8 || 15h10 (Local time)

Trident with one car in Monza, Boschung to withdraw

Alesi’s car has been impounded following Spa crash

Search

By Olivier Ferret

4 September 2019 - 11:58
Trident with one car in Monza, (...)

Due to last weekend’s tragic events in the FIA Formula 2 Championship at Spa-Francorchamps, Giuliano Alesi’s car has been impounded by the Belgium authorities, as it was involved in the serious accident.

The result is that for the next race at Monza the Trident team will only have one car, which will be used by Alesi. This means that Ralph Boschung will not be able to compete at this weekend’s Italian F2 round.

Ralph would like to extend his deepest condolences to Anthoine Hubert’s family, friends and the team, and also wishes Juan Manuel Correa the best in his recoveries.

The Swiss driver is looking to return to action for the penultimate F2 round at Sochi, Russia (27-29 September).

keyboard_arrow_left

Hyundai recalls Loeb and Breen

F2

More on F2

Motorsport news

More Motorsport news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less