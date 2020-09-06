Ticktum stripped of sprint race win at Monza

Briton Dan Ticktum has been disqualified from today’s FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Monza after it was not possible to take a fuel sample of 0.8kg from his DAMS’ car after the chequered flag.

The Technical Delegate’s report stated that the sample extracted was 0.05kg, which is a breach of the technical regulation. All competitors must ensure that a 0.8kg sample of fuel can be taken from the car at any time during the event.

As a consequence, Car 2 has been disqualified from the results, which means that Ticktum loses the Sprint Race win. As such, Championship leader Callum Ilott inherits the victory, whilst Christian Lundgaard is promoted to P2.

Mick Schumacher moves up to third, ahead of Louis Delétraz, Robert Shwartzman, Jehan Daruvala and Jack Aitken. Nikita Mazepin jumps to P8 and takes the final point available.

Ilott now leads the Championship with 149 points, six ahead of Schumacher, and nine ahead of Shwartzman. Ticktum falls from eight to ninth, behind Delétraz.