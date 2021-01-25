Theo Pourchaire moves up to F2 with ART Grand Prix

ART Grand Prix is delighted to announce the promotion of Théo Pourchaire to their Formula 2 team.

Runner up in Formula 3 in his first season in the category, the Frenchman has shown exceptional maturity despite his young age and has proven by his results and his commitment that he is a complete driver, quick in qualifying, formidable in the race and solid as a rock when the pressure rises up.

After a serious and diligent start to the 2020 season where he had to learn F3, tyre management and how the team functioned, Theo gained momentum and dominated the second half of the championship. Sixth with almost half of the leader’s points at the mid-championship, he only missed out by 3 points on being crowned while holding the record for the number of podium finishes.

The youngest race winner in F3 history, Theo also became the youngest driver to take part in a Formula 2 race, aged 17, in Bahrain. He rose to the challenge brilliantly by immediately taking the measure of his teammate and was able to take his mark in anticipation of 2021.

Théo Pourchaire:

“I am very happy to be able to continue with ART Grand Prix! This team gave me the opportunity to drive in F3 last year and now accompanies me to the gates of Formula 1, in F2. This year my aim does not change, I’m still aiming for the top. I would like to thank SAUBER Academy, ART Grand Prix, my sponsors and my family. I feel perfectly ready for this new season. I will probably be the youngest driver in the F2 championship this year, so the goal will be to gain as much experience as possible and to progress throughout the season!”.

Sébastien Philippe:

“Theo’s progress has been remarkable since his debut in motorsports. F4 champion in 2019, he ended last season as F3 runner-up. Beyond the final result, he impressed the team by his evolution in a delicate context and with an extremely competitive field. Théo had nothing to gain by doing a second season in F3 and his move to F2 is the logical next step of our collaboration. The step is high, but between his talent, his determination and his thirst for learning, I’m sure he can make this transition a success”.