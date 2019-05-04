The new FIA WEC season begins in Spain

The entry list for The Prologue, the official pre season test for the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship, has been revealed with 30 cars taking part in two days of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 July.

A total of six LMP1 cars will be in Spain, with reigning champions Toyota Gazoo Racing bringing both of their Toyota TS050 Hybrids. Newly crowned world champions Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima will be joined by former world champion Brendon Hartley, who is joining the team for the 2019/20 season in place of Fernando Alonso.

Rebellion Racing and Team LNT are also in attendance witha pair of non hybrid cars each for the start of the final season of LMP1 before the new Hypercar regulations come into force in 2020/21.

The fight for the FIA World Endurance GT Manufacturers Championship promises to be just as fierce as it was during the Super Season with three of the most evocative names in sportscar racing - Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche - going head to head once again.

A total of five LMGTE Pro cars will be at the Prologue, with two Ferrari 488 GTE Evo cars from AF Corse. Reigning FIA World Champions Porsche has a total of four drivers coming to Barcelona to test its newly upgraded Porsche 911 RSR-19 cars including newly crowned World Endurance GT Driver’s Champions Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre. Meanwhile, Aston Martin Racing will bring four drivers to test the Aston Martin Vantage.

Four new LMP2 teams will make their full season FIA WEC debut in Barcelona - United Autosport, High Class Racing, Cool Racing and Cetilar Racing.

Former FIA WEC Champion Anthony Davidson will switch to JOTA Sport alongside Pastor Maldonado and Robert Gonzales for the coming season, while 2018/19 LMP2 Champions Signatech Alpine will recommence their battles with Jackie Chan DC Racing and Racing Team Nederland for Season 8 of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Reigning LMGTE Am Team Champions Team Project 1 will bring two cars with reigning champions Egidio Perfetti and Patrick Lindsey the two named drivers to test the pair of Porsche 911 RSR cars.

AF Corse will also send two Ferrari 488 GTE Evos with its full team line-up of six drivers and regular LMGTE Am entries Aston Martin Racing, Gulf Racing, MR Racing and Dempsey-Proton Racing will also be present in Barcelona. New team Red River Sport will join an impressive line up of eleven cars in the GTE Am category.

The opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship will be the 4 Hours of Silverstone on Sunday 1 September and will be followed by seven further races in Japan, China, Bahrain, Brazil, USA, Belgium and concludes at Le Mans next June.