Tatiana Calderon completes BWT Arden’s 2019 line-up

BWT Arden have announced Tatiana Calderon as the second driver in their 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship Team. She will line-up alongside reigning GP3 Series Champion Anthoine Hubert, as both drivers graduate to Formula 2 for their maiden campaigns.

The 25-year old Colombian is already familiar with the team, after racing with Arden in the 2016 GP3 Series. In 2017, she became a Development Driver for the Sauber F1 Team, before being promoted to Test Driver for Alfa Romeo Sauber last season. She enjoyed her maiden run as she drove the team’s 2018 Formula One car during a promotional filming day at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on October 30th following the Mexican Grand Prix.

After a strong Formula 2 testing display at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Post-Abu Dhabi test last year, Tatiana heads into the 2019 season eager to build on this form and her experience within Formula One to challenge immediately from the start of the F2 season.

Tatiana Calderon said: “I’m very excited to compete in the FIA F2 Championship with Team BWT Arden in technical partnership with HWA RACELAB. It is a new challenge in my career and a step closer to my ultimate goal: Formula 1. I want to thank my sponsors Coldeportes and Escudería Telmex-Claro for making it happen and to my family for always giving me their unconditional support. I’m sure we will achieve great things together. I can’t wait for testing to start next week!"

BWT Arden Team Principle & CEO Garry Horner added: “We are delighted to welcome Tatiana back into the Arden fold. Her recent testing results in Formula 2 have been very impressive and I am certain she will be a strong team- mate alongside Anthoine.”

The announcement, comes after the confirmation of a new technical partnership between BWT Arden and HWA RACELAB for the 2019 season, creating a strong baseline to start the pre-season testing, which kicks off at Jerez in late February in preparation for the opening round of the championship at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain, on the 29-31 March.