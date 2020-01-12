Tänak warms to Neuville battles

World champion Ott Tänak says he’s confident of a good, clean fight with the man who finished second in last year’s title race – new Hyundai Motorsport team-mate Thierry Neuville.

Tänak joins the Alzenau-based squad, which has been the Belgian’s home for the last six years, after quitting Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Asked how he saw life with one of his biggest rivals in recent years, the Estonian said: “In the end we are the drivers to do the job.

“It’s a new year and we start with a blank sheet of paper. Nobody has any points and we are all going to fight for our own championship and for the teams’ championship. It’s as simple as that. I don’t see any problems.

“From my side, I can say I’m professional and I have a job to do. As a team I’m confident we are very, very strong together with Thierry. I’m sure there will be a big fight (in the team), but as long as the fight stays in the stages, I don’t see any problems.

“Normally it should work out that this is the case. If you have a strong team-mate then it makes the team stronger. I know Thierry and I will be pushing the team for the development of the car. It’s going to be an exciting season.”

Having tested the Hyundai i20 for the first time shortly before Christmas, Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja are expected to be back in the i20 Coupe for a pre-Rallye Monte-Carlo test next week.