Tänak & Järveoja win in Finland

SS20-21: Tänak nets 200th win

Ott Tänak claimed his 200th FIA World Rally Championship stage victory on Sunday morning as he widened his Neste Rally Finland lead.

He was fastest through the opening Laukaa stage in his Toyota Yaris by more than a second from Sébastien Ogier to increase his lead over Esapekka Lappi to 20.0sec. Tänak stretched that to 22.0sec with fourth over the big jumps of the following Ruhhimäki.

“It was a bit of a surprise to see that fastest time. It was very, very clean but nothing special. Everything feels good,” said the Estonian as he moved to within two stages of his second straight Finland win.

Lappi conceded time to third placed Jari-Matti Latvala in both stages as the gap between the pair dropped to 7.3sec.

“I was a bit too tidy in the first stage to be honest, but better to be this way than the way it ended last year. Everyone knows I didn’t do the second stage last year as I crashed in the previous one and it’s always tough to discover new parts,” explained the Citroën C3 pilot.

Latvala felt his braking was untidy in the opener but the Yaris driver rectified that in Ruuhimäki when he was fastest.

Andreas Mikkelsen and Sébastien Ogier continued their titanic battle for fourth. Ogier, feeling much better after yesterday’s sickness, clawed back six-tenths in his C3 in Laukaa as the gearbox of Mikkelsen’s Hyundai i20 briefly stuck in neutral.

The Norwegian regained seventh-tenths in Ruhhimäki to leave the gap at 1.7sec. Craig Breen was distanced by the duelling pair and was a further 13.7sec back.

Gus Greensmith’s weekend ended prematurely when the Briton understeered his Ford Fiesta off the road under braking for a left corner in Ruuhimäki, into a tree and out of ninth place.

Tänak seals Finland win

Toyota driver Ott Tänak and his co-driver Martin Järveoja have claimed their second consecutive win on Rally Finland and maximum points in the Power Stage, extending their championship lead to 22 points over Sébastien Ogier and 25 points over Thierry Neuville.

Citroën’s Esapekka Lappi finished second, 25.6 seconds behind Tänak, as the top Finn on his home event.

Third was Jari-Matti Latvala in another Toyota Yaris WRC, making it three former Finland winners in the top three.

Kalle Rovanperä claimed his fourth consecutive FIA WRC 2 Pro win in ninth overall for Škoda, with Nikolay Gryazin in 10th winning the FIA WRC 2 laurels. It is the Russian’s first victory at this level.

In the FIA Junior WRC, Tom Kristensson triumphed, having led the category from the start of the rally.

More to follow.