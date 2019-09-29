SS18-19: Ott in control

Ott Tänak protected his double-figure lead over Thierry Neuville through Sunday morning’s opening speed tests at Wales Rally GB.

The Estonian quickly shattered any thoughts second-placed Neuville may have had of closing the overnight 11.0sec deficit by winning the 10.41km Alwen stage in his Toyota Yaris.

He followed up with third quickest in Brenig and returned to service in Llandudno with a 10.9sec lead after the final stage of the loop, the asphalt blast around the town’s craggy Great Orme headland, was cancelled for safety reasons.

Rough sea conditions meant rally organisers were unable to deploy divers in the safety boat below the huge drops from the cliffs above.

“I’m just focused on finishing the rally. Of course, we need to keep the pace, but the feeling is good in the car so I feel confident,” Tänak said.

Neuville finished second in both stages in his Hyundai i20, extending his advantage over Sébastien Ogier to 13.3sec. The Citroën C3 driver seemed to have accepted that third is the best he can achieve.

“Let’s try to finish as fast as we can but the pace is not so great at the moment,” said the Frenchman.

The main focus through the tests was on the battle for fifth between Elfyn Evans and Andreas Mikkelsen, who were blanketed by just 4.5sec overnight.

Evans struck first, third fastest time in Alwen in his Ford Fiesta slicing 1.5sec from his deficit. He then won Brenig, 4.6sec quicker than the Norwegian’s i20, to ease ahead and potentially put a dent into Hyundai’s manufacturers’ points haul in their enthralling title battle with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

With the cancellation of Great Orme, a second pass through Alwen and Brenig is all that remains ahead of the afternoon’s finish ceremony in Llandudno.

After SS2: Tänak clinches GB win

Ott Tänak won his fifth FIA World Rally Championship round in seven outings in Great Britain on Sunday afternoon to take a huge step towards his first drivers’ title.

Driving a Toyota Yaris, the Estonian won Wales Rally GB by 10.9sec to increase his championship lead to 28 points, with a maximum 60 available from the final two rounds.

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville finished second in a Hyundai i20 with reigning champion Sébastien Ogier third in a Citroën C3, a further 12.9sec behind. The Frenchman’s hopes of a seventh straight title now look increasingly remote.

Tänak also won the live TV Wolf Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Ogier and team-mate Esapekka Lappi were second and third to collect four and three points, with Elfyn Evans taking two in his Ford Fiesta in fourth. Neuville took the final point in fifth.

