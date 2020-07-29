British GP || August 2 || 15h10 (Local time)

Sochi added to the Formula 2 2020 revised calendar

"We now have ten rounds confirmed for 2020"

By Olivier Ferret

29 July 2020 - 10:32
The promoters of the FIA Formula 2 Championship are pleased to confirm that they will be racing alongside Formula 1 at the Sochi Autodrom on September 25-27.

This will be Round 10 of the season, with the remainder of the revised 2020 F2 calendar to be confirmed in due course.

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “This announcement is a very good news. First of all, it means that we now have ten rounds confirmed for 2020. That’s very positive for everyone involved in the Championship.

“Moreover, we currently have three Russian drivers on the grid, with Robert Shwartzman currently leading in the Standings. For this reason as well, it’s great to be bringing F2 to Sochi.”

Date GP name Circuit Race 1 winner Race 2 winner
3-5 July Austria Red Bull Ring Ilott Drugovich
10-12 July Styria Red Bull Ring Shwartzman Lundgaard
17-19 July Hungary Hungaroring Shwartzman Ghiotto
31 July-2 August Great-Britain Silverstone
7-9 August 70th anniversary Silverstone
14-16 August Spain Barcelona
28-30 August Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4-6 September Italy Monza
11-13 September Tuscany Mugello
25-27 September Russia Sochi
