19 July 2020
Sochi added to the Formula 2 2020 revised calendar
"We now have ten rounds confirmed for 2020"
The promoters of the FIA Formula 2 Championship are pleased to confirm that they will be racing alongside Formula 1 at the Sochi Autodrom on September 25-27.
This will be Round 10 of the season, with the remainder of the revised 2020 F2 calendar to be confirmed in due course.
FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “This announcement is a very good news. First of all, it means that we now have ten rounds confirmed for 2020. That’s very positive for everyone involved in the Championship.
“Moreover, we currently have three Russian drivers on the grid, with Robert Shwartzman currently leading in the Standings. For this reason as well, it’s great to be bringing F2 to Sochi.”
|Date
|GP name
|Circuit
|Race 1 winner
|Race 2 winner
|3-5 July
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|Ilott
|Drugovich
|10-12 July
|Styria
|Red Bull Ring
|Shwartzman
|Lundgaard
|17-19 July
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|Shwartzman
|Ghiotto
|31 July-2 August
|Great-Britain
|Silverstone
|7-9 August
|70th anniversary
|Silverstone
|14-16 August
|Spain
|Barcelona
|28-30 August
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|4-6 September
|Italy
|Monza
|11-13 September
|Tuscany
|Mugello
|25-27 September
|Russia
|Sochi
