Ralph Boschung completes Trident 2019 line-up

Trident have completed their 2019 line-up: Swiss driver Ralph Boschung joins Giuliano Alesi at the wheel of the Italian squad’s cars. At 21 years, Boschung, born in Monthey, Canton of Valais, has a two-year experience in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. The promising driver finished in the top 10 seven times showing strong consistency and speed.

Ralph Boschung

"I am thrilled to join the Trident family for the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship. I have been in contact with them for several years and I am delighted that the conditions to work together are finally in place. The team is high-level, both from a technical and human point of view, and I am sure that there will be the needed chemistry for a top season. I cannot wait to get back on track. I thank Team Trident for the trust placed in me, and my partners and sponsors as they enabled me to start this new and important chapter of my career.”

Trident Team Manager Giacomo Ricci

"I am extremely proud to announce that Ralph Boschung will wear the colours of Team Trident for the 2019 season of the FIA Formula 2 Championship, a category that is increasingly regarded as the only benchmark for drivers who have the ambition of making their way to Formula 1. In 2018, three drivers were directly promoted from F2 to F1, reflecting how the motorsport ladder is getting more and more effective. Ralph is a driver of great quality and undisputed talent. Together with Giuliano Alesi, he will form a complementary line-up with high potential. Never like today, I am waiting for the engines to start and to begin a new and exciting season."