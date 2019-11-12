Rally Australia cancelled, Hyundai crowned Champion for Manufacturers

Kennards Hire Rally Australia (14 – 17 November) has been cancelled after serious bushfires affected much of northern New South Wales close to the event’s Coffs Harbour base. Hyundai Motorsport is mathematically crowned 2019 FIA World Rally Champion for Manufacturers with an 18-point lead after Rally de España.

Organisers announced the cancellation on Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the State Government, the FIA, emergency services and the local community.

New South Wales is experiencing its worst fire conditions, resulting in the declaration of a state of emergency, a total fire ban and conditions in some regions classified as ‘catastrophic’.

Event chairman Andrew Papadopoulos said the cancellation was the only course available, considering the need to take care of more than 1,000 people involved as officials and competitors and in other roles.

“Considering the best interests and safety of everyone involved in the rally and of course the wider community, it is not appropriate to conduct the rally,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the NSW community, especially the people who have lost loved ones, livelihoods and homes as a result of the fires in northern NSW, and we thank the rally community for your support and understanding.”

Organisers had prepared a revised schedule covering a reduced route of about 90km, comprising multiple runs over four stages, including the Destination NSW super special stage on Coffs Harbour’s jetty foreshore and the fan-favourite Raleigh track.

Monday night’s glittering end-of-season WRC Gala Night at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney’s picturesque Darling Harbour has also been cancelled.