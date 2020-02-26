Nissany joins Trident and completes the F2 grid

Trident have finalised their 2020 driver line-up - and the F2 grid - with the confirmation that Williams test driver Roy Nissany will join Marino Sato at the Italian outfit.

The Israeli returns to full-time racing following a near 12-month break after impressing Trident in post-season testing at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. Nissany has previous experience of F2 from 2018, when he competed in 10 events for Campos Racing.

Ahead of his return to F2, Nissany linked up with the Williams F1 team, where he will take part in three Free Practice 1 sessions in 2020 and drive in one rookie test day.

“I am obviously very excited to be joining Trident Racing,” he elated. “I really enjoyed the work already done together in Abu Dhabi and these last few days at the factory.

“This is a great opportunity for me, because Trident Racing has shown that could be the right place for a young to be and I intend to make the most of this opportunity, whilst doing the best possible job for the team.”

Nissany began his single-seater career back in 2010, finishing eighth in the Formula Lista Junior Championship. He went on to compete in ADAC Formel Masters, scoring one win and three podiums, before stepping up to European F3 for two years.

His most successful season to date came in the Formula V8 3.5 Series, where he scored three wins and seven podiums to snatch fourth place in the standings.

“We want to give Roy a warm welcome to the Team Trident family,” Team owner Maurizio Salvadori said. “I am convinced that he will do very well with our team. Our technical staff had the opportunity to witness his skills in the past and in the post-season tests of Yas Marina at the end of last season.

“Over his solid career in Motorsport, Roy Nissany has distinguished himself for his qualities behind the wheel in many occasions, scoring very good results, which I am sure he will repeat together with Team Trident."