Nine confirmed rounds on 2021 WRC calendar
But no dates yet
Prioritising cost-saving measures, a number of changes to the Sporting Regulations have been ratified to facilitate the restart of the 2020 season. This includes a reduction in the number of engines used by WRC teams from three to two if there are eight or fewer rounds in 2020, and the limitation of pre-event testing to one day for every Manufacturer driver entered in a European WRC round, the test to be used before the corresponding event.
Both proposals have already been approved by competitors registered in the 2020 WRC, in accordance with article 18.2.4 of the International Sporting Code.
While the calendar for the 2020 season is being revised as a result of COVID-19, a proposal for the 2021 calendar has been approved, with the first nine events ready for inclusion, six of which were ratified by the Council in 2019. Dates and the remaining events are to be confirmed.
The nine confirmed rouds:
Monte Carlo - Tarmac
Finland - Gravel
Portugal - Gravel
Sweden - Snow - WMSC confirmed in 2019
Kenya - Gravel - WMSC confirmed in 2019
Spain - Tarmac - WMSC confirmed in 2019
Italy - Gravel - WMSC confirmed in 2019
Japan - Tarmac - WMSC confirmed in 2019
Australia - Gravel - WMSC confirmed in 2019
WRC
