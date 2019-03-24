Neuville snatches Corsica win
Final stage heartbreak for Evans
Thierry Neuville scored a dramatic victory at Corsica linea - Tour de Corse on Sunday afternoon after final stage heartbreak for Elfyn Evans.
Neuville, driving a Hyundai i20, conceded his overnight lead to Evans in the opening speed test, but a final stage puncture for the Ford Fiesta driver handed the advantage back to the Belgian.
Neuville finished 40.3sec clear of Sébastien Ogier, in a Citroën C3, to take the lead of the FIA World Rally Championship after four of the 14 rounds. Evans limped home in third, a further 26.3sec back.
Kris Meeke won the live TV Wolf Power Stage in a Toyota Yaris to claim five bonus points. Team-mate Ott Tänak scored four in second with Teemu Suninen, driving a Ford Fiesta, claiming three points in third. Neuville and Ogier took two and one point respectively.
