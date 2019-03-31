MP Motorsport confirm their 2019 line-up

MP Motorsport have signed Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan for the forthcoming FIA Formula 2 season. The pair already tested for the Dutch team at Jérez and Barcelona and have now both signed for 2019.

King returns to MP after a season in IndyCar racing, having raced for the Dutch team in 2017. King and MP go back a long way, the 25-year-old Briton drove for the team in Formula Renault 2.0 in 2012. At the Jérez test last month King set the fastest time in the final session and has acquainted himself well with the new Formula 2 car. The British driver’s F2 exploits will run alongside his World Endurance Championship programme and he will miss the Monaco F2 round to focus on his participation in the Indianapolis 500.

Raghunathan joined MP for the second pre-season test at Barcelona. The 20-year-old Indian driver steps up to Formula 2 after previous experience in FIA European F3 and GP3.

“It is great to be working with and supporting the team at MP Motorsport again”, said King on rejoining MP after six days of pre-season testing. “I only have good memories of working with everyone at MP and I’m delighted the team have put their trust in me to help them progress as much as possible – and I’m sure we’ll reach our full potential together.”

“My full focus has been on my debuts in WEC and the Indy 500 but I’m proud to be coming back into the MP and F2 families. Formula 2’s turbo car was new to me, as I only have experience with the old GP2 car, so I used the six days well to familiarise myself with the new machine. It’s a great car and I’m certain we can do well.”

“I’m very happy with this great opportunity”, said Raghunathan on signing his Formula 2 contract. “We had a positive test at Barcelona, and I will use that experience to make a good start to the season. Having such an experienced team mate as Jordan will be invaluable as I’m aware that I’m on a steep learning curve.”

“I welcome both Jordan and Mahaveer to the team”, said Sander Dorsman, MP’s team manager. “Jordan is a known quantity, as was proven when we got back into the groove at Jérez. Mahaveer, meanwhile, has the speed to be part of F2. He’s only had three days of testing, so I’m sure we will see vast improvements as the season comes along.”