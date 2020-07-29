Mercedes changes its livery to ’End Racism’ in Formula E

The Mercedes-Benz Motorsport family is taking a firm stand against racism and all forms of discrimination while advocating greater diversity.

Up until now, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team’s debut season has been about facing various sporting challenges. However, even before the Team gets the first of the final six rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship Season underway in early August after a five-month break, we as a part of the Mercedes-Benz Motorsport family wish to make a stand against racism and discrimination in whatever form it manifests itself.

Like our counterparts from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team is speaking out openly and clearly against racism while advocating greater diversity. For this reason, the two Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01s will also have an all-black base livery for the season finale in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. On the weekend of 8/9 August 2020, all four Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 and Formula E racing cars will show their solidarity at the racetrack. In addition, the slogan ‘End Racism’ will be prominently displayed on the halos of the two drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries.

“In Formula E too, we intend to use the voice we have on our global platform to make a stand against racism and discrimination and in support of greater diversity and tolerance in society,” says Bettina Fetzer, Vice-President Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Cars. “We are proud of our long tradition and of the successful history of our brand in motorsport. The decision to change the distinctive look of our electric Silver Arrows underlines our stance in favour of openness and respect in our dealings with each other. The black base livery of our racing cars is a reminder to all of us of the need for ongoing, long-term consolidation of our values and of mutual respect.”

“We have always spoken out clearly against racism and all forms of discrimination, as they do not have a place in our team, in our sport or in our society,” said Ian James, Team Principal of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team. “However, recent events around the world have shown that we all need to do more to use our platform to speak out against racism and discrimination. As part of the Mercedes-Benz Motorsport family, we’re sending out a clear signal for change.”

The team are aware that changes cannot be brought about overnight. Rather, they see themselves as being just at the beginning of a long process, in which everyone in the team will have to face many challenges. “We know that we have to invest a lot of time and commitment in order to develop the right strategy,” said Ian James. “We have started work on it for our outfit and will conduct the way our team acts accordingly.”

The Team’s goal is holistic in approach, to improve the quality of life in cities in a sustainable manner. That also means supporting diversity and integration programmes that are effective at a local level.

“Racing is an industry, in which ethnic diversity and gender equality have traditionally not been very prevalent,” said Ian James. “So, there is still a long way to go to compensate for the imbalance in all areas of our workforce. However, from the very first days of our budding team, we have campaigned for equal opportunities for all and against discrimination in all forms. Together with our partners, we see it as a duty to promote and train young talents - regardless of ancestry or gender - in order to give them the opportunity to join Formula E in the years to come.”