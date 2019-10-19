Meeke tops Spain shakedown

Kris Meeke edged home hero Dani Sordo to post fastest time in Thursday morning’s RallyRACC Catalunya - Rally de España shakedown in Salou.

The Briton, driving a Toyota Yaris, was fastest by 0.3sec from Spanish star Sordo through the 2.00km mixed surface Emprius speed test. Meeke’s team-mate, Jari-Matti Latvala, completed the top three a further 0.4sec back.

The stage was split into a 1km gravel section before concluding on sealed surface roads, representing Friday’s opening leg dirt tracks which will be followed by two days of sealed surface competition.

The gravel remained wet and muddy following Tuesday night’s storms, which created flooding across the town. Times became progressively quicker during the morning as sunshine dried the roads.

Thierry Neuville was quickest during the opening pass in his Hyundai i20 before team-mate Sordo went fastest in the second pass. Meeke set the benchmark time in his third and final run.

Teemu Suninen was fourth in a Ford Fiesta, ahead of Japanese youngster Takamoto Katsuta. Championship leader Ott Tänak, who is bidding to clinch his maiden world title this weekend, completed the top six in another Yaris.

The Estonian cut a relaxed figure despite the media buzz around him. “It’s just like another rally. For sure, there is pressure but there is also no point in thinking about this. It might feel close but it is actually so far,” he said.

Following the downpours, organisers allowed competitors’ route note crews to drive the gravel stages on Thursday morning to provide updates on conditions.

“That was clearly needed,” said Meeke. “After the monsoon conditions we’re not aware of any stages where bits of the roadside may have fallen away or where maybe dirt has fallen into the road and tightened up a corner. We’ll have a lot better idea for our tyre choice and how we approach the stages.”

Laia Sanz, Spain’s cross-country and enduro motorcycle rider, enjoyed a high-speed co-drive through the test with Citroën C3 driver Esapekka Lappi.

The leading positions were:

1. Kris Meeke Toyota Yaris 1min 31.6sec

2. Dani Sordo Hyundai i20 +0.3sec

3. Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota Yaris +0.7sec

4. Teemu Suninen Ford Fiesta +1.3sec

5. Takamoto Katsuta Toyota Yaris +1.5sec

6. Ott Tänak Toyota Yaris +1.8sec

7. Sébastien Loeb Hyundai i20 +2.0sec

8. Sébastien Ogier Citroën C3 +2.2sec

9. Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 +2.9sec

10. Elfyn Evans Ford Fiesta +3.5sec