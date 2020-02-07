Mazepin and Ghiotto to lead Hitech’s F2 debut

Nikita Mazepin and Luca Ghiotto will lead Hitech Grand Prix’s maiden venture into Formula 2, following the announcement of the British team’s 2020 driver line-up.

Mazepin is poised to enter his second season at this level and makes the switch from ART Grand Prix. The Russian finished 18th in the Championship in his rookie season, with several points’ positions and a best place of eighth.

The 20-year-old is currently competing in the Asian F3 Championship with Hitech and sits in third place, with three podiums. Mazepin also raced for the British side in the now defunct European F3 Championship in 2016 and ’17.

He then switched to GP3 for 2018 with ART Grand prix, where he finished as the vice-champion, with four wins and eight podiums.

“I am really happy to race with Hitech as they embark on their first season in the FIA F2 Championship,” Mazepin said. “It feels great to compete in Formula 2 for another season.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge and it will undoubtedly be exciting, given the new car updates and 18-inch wheels this year.”

The Russian will be joined at Hitech by the experience of Luca Ghiotto, who has a history of success in F2. The Italian has five victories and 21 podium finishes on his CV since making his debut in the category back in 2017.

The 24-year-old, who was the 2015 GP3 vice-champion, challenged for the title last season, before eventually finishing in third place behind Nicholas Latifi and champion Nyck de Vries.

“I’m ready for this next challenge that lies ahead in the upcoming FIA Formula 2 Championship,” Ghiotto elated. “I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel in a few weeks. I would like to thank Hitech for giving me the opportunity to join the squad on their debut in the championship. I have my sights set on a strong season with the British-based squad.”