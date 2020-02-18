Matsushita moves to MP Motorsport for 2020 season

Nobuharu Matsushita will look to pick up from where he left off in 2019, following the confirmation that he will join MP Motorsport for the 2020 campaign. The 26-year-old joins Felipe Drugovich at the Dutch outfit, completing their driver line-up for the new campaign.

Matsushita returned to F2 last year following a season out in Super Formula and initially struggled to re-adjust to the machinery. Things changed at the midway point of the season though, as he translated three points finishes from 10 races into 11 from 12.

This included three podiums and two wins as the 26-year-old emerged as a frontrunner in the Championship.

Matsushita’s tally of five wins and 14 podiums in F2 marks him out as one of the most successful drivers in the current era of the Championship, making his experience vital alongside rookie Drugovich.

“I’m excited to join MP for a fresh assault on the FIA F2 Championship”, said Matsushita. “I’m convinced that together we will be able to create a package that will surprise all our rivals on the grid.

“Also, I hope that Felipe’s raw speed will spur me on to extract the best from myself in my efforts to add more victories to my FIA F2 win tally.”

MP Motorsport scored two podiums in 2019, finishing in seventh place in the Teams’ Championship, with a tally of 96 points.

“It’s great news that Nobu will be part of our team in 2020”, said MP’s team manager Sander Dorsman. “In the past seasons, you could always count on him being up there fighting for the points and the wins, and I’m certain that his experience will help the team thrive in its search for success.

“He’s won in every F2 season that he competed in, and of course I’m hoping for this trend to continue in 2020! Also, Nobu will be a formidable yardstick for Felipe going into his debut season in FIA F2.”