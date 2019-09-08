Markelov joins BWT Arden for remainder of 2019

Artem Markelov will return to the FIA Formula 2 Championship to complete BWT Arden’s driver line-up for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Russian racer will partner Tatiana Calderon for the final two rounds, at his home event in Sochi, and then for the season finale in Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

Markelov is an experienced competitor at this level, finishing second to Champion Charles Leclerc in 2017. The 25-year-old made his debut back in 2014, in the then named GP2 series, and has contested five full seasons since, taking nine victories and eight podiums.

The Russian stepped behind the wheel for MP Motorsport back in May at Monte Carlo, where he showed his abilities with a pair of top-six finishes.

Markelov will run with the #22, as #19 has been retired for the remainder of the campaign as a mark of respect for Anthoine Hubert.

Discussing the decision to recruit Markelov, BWT Arden Team Manager Kenny Kirwan said: “Following on from recent tragic events and our return to Sochi as a two-car team, we are proud and humbled to have Artem join us for the remaining races of the season.

“Artem is a proven race winner in this category and we very much relish the opportunity to work together and to continue where we left off with Anthoine, who we miss very dearly.”

On his return to Formula 2, Markelov commented: “First of all I want to give my best to the family of Anthoine.

“This guy was not only a good driver, he was a great man who was happy all the time and always gave us a smile. He showed everyone his talent.

“Thanks to the team for trusting me in this situation and I’m going do my best for them. We are going to drive together in memory of Anthoine.

“I’m really happy I’ll be driving for BWT Arden for the rest of the championship.

“It’s a really nice opportunity to drive at my home grand prix again. I hope for a strong result and I’ll work hard to achieve it.”