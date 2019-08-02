Marino Sato to debut in F2 with Campos Racing

Marino Sato will make his FIA Formula 2 debut in Spa-Francorchamps, when he takes to the seat of the Campos Racing machine. The 20-year-old will partner Jack Aitken for the remainder of the campaign, replacing Arjun Maini.

The Japanese racer is already familiar with the Spanish outfit, having previously tested for them. He has spent the 2019 campaign competing in the Euroformula Open, which he currently leads thanks to a haul of eight wins and ten podiums, going into the final three rounds.

Sato drove in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship during 2017 and 2018, with a highest finish of fourth, after starting his single-seater career in the Italian F4 Championship.

Campos currently sit fourth in the Teams’ Championship and Sato will hope to help his new side push on in the final four rounds, with a strong finish to the season.

“I want to thank to everyone involved for making this happen and to Adrián for the warm welcome,” Sato elated. “It’s going to be the biggest challenge in my life so far, but I’m really excited and looking forward to it”.

“We are excited to welcome Marino on board,” said Campos President, Adrián Campos. “Sato already carried out preseason testing with us and we think that he is a promising talent with a bright future. We will work hard together to achieve success in the remaining races of the season and set the stage for the future.”