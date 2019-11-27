M-Sport bids farewell to Evans

M-Sport Ford would like to say a fond farewell to Elfyn Evans who ventures to pastures new ahead of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship. The Welshman has long been a part of the M Sport family, and a perfect example of Ford’s, ‘Ladder of Opportunity,’ in action.

During his early career, he impressed behind the wheel of two-wheel-drive Fiestas – contesting the Ford Fiesta Sport Trophy in the UK and Ireland, and securing numerous championships before progressing to the world stage as part of the FIA WRC Academy in 2012.

Winning four events in succession with the Ford Fiesta R2, Evans secured the title with a rally to spare and advanced to four-wheel-drive competition with the newly-launched EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta R5 the following year.

Showcasing his ability to challenge for the top results in WRC 2, he secured a seat in the Ford Fiesta RS WRC for 2014 – securing his first podiums and leading his first rally a year later in 2015.

A season away from the top flight saw the Welshman return with a point to prove in 2017, and he delivered his best season to date – claiming his maiden victory and playing an instrumental role in M-Sport’s championship success.

With a win and nine podiums at the highest level of the sport, Evans made a name for himself with the Fiesta and has become a proven performer in one of the sport’s most exciting and competitive eras.

M-Sport Ford have enjoyed much success with Evans, and the whole team wish him the very best of luck as he takes on a new challenge in 2020.

Managing Director, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said:

“Over the past ten years I have watched Elfyn develop into a world-class driver – all behind the wheel of our Ford Fiesta rally cars. He’s the perfect example of how a young driver can progress through Ford’s, ‘Ladder of Opportunity,’ and we wish him the very best of luck for the future.

“We wanted to retain his services for 2020, but unfortunately that’s not been possible. Having said that, I remain extremely proud of all we have achieved together and the part M-Sport has played in his development. Elfyn has become a key player at the sport’s highest level, and it goes without saying that he will always be part of the M-Sport family.”

Team Principal, Richard Millener, said:

“I’ve known Elfyn a really long time and we pretty much worked our way through the ranks together. I was running the Ford Fiesta Sport Trophy when he first started, and it’s been brilliant to watch him develop into one of the best drivers in the world – sharing in all the highs and lows along the way.

“Malcolm has put a lot into Elfyn’s career, and he’s in the form of his life at the moment. It’s no surprise that he’s in high demand, and no secret that we wanted to keep him in the team next year. But we knew that would be difficult and even though it’s not been possible, we’re all really proud of how far he’s come – and wish him the best of luck for the year ahead.”

Elfyn Evans said:

“M-Sport Ford has been a huge part of my career. I started competing with the Fiesta ST back in 2007 and have since competed in almost every edition of the Fiesta developed by M-Sport – all the way up to the Fiesta WRC. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some incredibility talented and motivated people, many of whom have become lifelong friends.

“Like so many in the championship right now, I owe so much to this small but passionate team. I will take away some great memories and will be forever grateful for the opportunities Malcolm and everyone who has passed through the doors of Dovenby Hall gave me. Thank you for everything, and I wish you every success in the years to come.”