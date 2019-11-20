Lundgaard set for F2 debut with Trident

Christian Lundgaard will make his Formula 2 debut with Trident in the season finale at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

The Formula 3 frontrunner will partner Giuliano Alesi at the Italian side and will attempt to add to their tally of 13 points this season.

The 18-year-old joins off the back of a successful first season in F3, where he finished in sixth place with two podiums, which included a Race 1 win in Budapest.

“I’m proud and excited to make my F2 debut,” Lundgaard said of the move “I would like to thank Renault Sport Academy, Trident and my partners for their faith in me. Stepping into a championship at the last round is going to be a big challenge, but it will be great experience.

“F2 is a big step up, the racing is always hard-fought and you need to think strategically on how to turn the races to your advantage – I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing what we can do.”

November has proven to be a successful month for Renault junior. Lundgaard began it with his second F1 test of the year, when he jumped into the cockpit of the 2017-spec Renault F1 R.S.17. at Jerez, Spain.

The Dane followed that up with fourth place in the FIA F3 World Cup, a non-Championship event using the 2019 F3 cars.

Highly rated across the junior spectrum, Lundgaard only started his single-seater career three-years ago, following a successful karting career.

He was recruited by Renault as part of their young driver programme in 2017, before going on to win both the SMP Formula 4 Championship, and the Spanish F4 Championship, in his rookie campaign. He followed this up by finishing second in Formula Renault Eurocup, with four wins and ten podiums.

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci added: “We are very happy to welcome a talented young driver like Christian Lundgaard, as he is proving to be one of the most interesting prospects in Motorsport.

“This year, as a rookie, Christian delivered a great season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship: I was impressed by his skills every time I saw him on track. For Team Trident, to have Christian on board represents an excellent opportunity to take home good results and contribute to his growth. We will do our best to support him on his Formula 2 debut, on a track on which he has never raced on.”

The Formula 2 season will conclude next week at Yas Marina on 29 November – 1 December.