Lundgaard promoted to F2 with ART Grand Prix

Christian Lundgaard will continue to race with ART Grand prix in 2020, following the announcement that he has earned a promotion with them into Formula 2.

The Dane will partner F3 vice-champion Marcus Armstrong at the Dutch outfit on the back of a strong debut season in F3, where he scored one win, two podiums and two pole positions.

The Renault Academy driver already has experience of the F2 Championship, having made his debut in the series finale at Abu Dhabi with Trident, where he finished 14th and 12th.

Lundgaard then completed post-season testing with ART Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, where he finished 11th overall across the three days.

Lundgaard elated: “It’s going to be a very challenging year stepping up to F2 with ART. I’m happy to be staying with the team and I fully believe in them. Obviously, it will be tougher than 2019 as the races are longer and there’s also the challenge of pit stops.

“I was lucky to do the F2 race in Abu Dhabi as it meant I got a taste for what racing in F2 will be like this year. I’m confident that 2020 will be a success as I have the best team behind me. 2020 is a year which will decide a lot of things moving forward in my career. I need to do well and prove what I’m capable of doing at the wheel.

“My goal is to win the championship. I would like to thank my sponsors, investors, Renault, my family and my manager for making this next step in F2 with ART happen.”

The highly rated 18-year-old has enjoyed a hugely promising career to date, winning the SMP F4 Championship and Spanish F4 in his first year of single-seater racing. The Dane was also the 2018 Formula Renault Eurocup Vice-Champion.

Joining F2, Lundgaard will have big shoes to fill at ART Grand Prix. The Dutch squad helped Nyck de Vries to the title in the 2019 campaign and finished third overall in the Teams’ Championship.

Team Principal Sebastien Phillippe added: “In 2019 Christian confirmed all the good things that were expected of him by quickly acclimatizing to Formula 3 and the team to fight at the forefront. Thanks to his natural speed, his work with the engineers and his desire to do well, he progressed throughout the season and is now ready to take the next logical step up to Formula 2.

“Christian has all the qualities to follow in the footsteps of the drivers who have written the most beautiful pages in the history books of ART Grand Prix ever since they moved into the F1 feeder series.”