Lundgaard ahead of Viscaal on Day 2 of pre-season testing in Sakhir

ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard continued his strong start to pre-season testing, following up second place on Day 1 with the fastest time on Day 2 in Sakhir. The Alpine junior set the quickest lap of the tests so far in the morning session, his time of 1:41.697 more than three tenths faster than Trident rookie Bent Viscaal in second.

MORNING

Lundgaard’s name was a familiar presence at the top of the timesheets in the morning as the ART ace kicked into gear and swiftly set the fastest of the opening laps. The Dane’s time of 1:43.514 was just the start as he later cemented his position in P1 with the only sub-1m 42s lap of the morning.

There was a brief stoppage between those two laps as Alessio Deledda was forced to pull over at the final corner with mechanical issues. When things got back underway, Théo Pourchaire managed to climb as high as third, before falling to seventh as he begun a programme of long runs.

Fellow rookie Viscaal managed one better than his former Formula 3 rival, sneaking into second behind Lundgaard towards the midway point of the session. The Dutchman is desperate to impress those at Trident, in the hope of extending his current one-round deal at the Italian side, and did his chances no harm with a solid stint, lapping at 1:42.697.

Marcus Armstrong was looking more at home with DAMS on the second morning, bettering his P9 finish on Monday morning by breaking into the top three, just one hundredth off the marker for P2. The Kiwi’s Ferrari junior rival Robert Shwarztman was in and amongst it himself, breaking into the top five for the first time this pre-season.

Two of Red Bull’s hopes for the 2021 season, Liam Lawson and Jüri Vips, both made the top 10 with Hitech Grand Prix, sandwiching Shwarztman in fourth and sixth. Roy Nissany, Oscar Piastri and Marino Sato completed the top 10 as the drivers headed in for lunch.

AFTERNOON

With a number of teams getting in a qualifying simulation during the morning session, attention was focused on longer-runs and data gathering in the afternoon. Just 13 cars headed out when the lights went green, with Guilherme Samaia running the fastest of these.

A red flag disrupted the running after Gianluca Petecof stopped at Turn 13, before action resumed and the remainder of the field headed out for a taste of the track. Times were still well below the morning, as Richard Verschoor set the standard at 1:45.018. The Dutchman did manage to improve with a lap of 1:44.051, before dropping down to seventh.

There were two further red flags during the afternoon, with Lawson and Guanyu Zhou both stopping on track. Both managed to get back out there, with Zhou recovering to finish third.

A flurry of final laps when saw Dan Ticktum take control of the timesheet, breaking the 1m 44s barrier to go first. His Carlin teammate Jehan Daruvala followed suit, but couldn’t quite match the Briton’s effort, missing out on by just 0.003s.

Samaia found the time for a late lap to take him as high as fourth, ahead of Felipe Drugovich and Ralph Boschung. Petecof recovered from his earlier struggles to break into the top 10 and finish the afternoon in eighth, despite lapping just 10 times. Day 1’s top driver, David Beckmann finished ninth, as Bent Viscaal completed the top 10.

MORNING SESSION

1 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:41.697 39

2 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:42.028 28

3 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:42.038 26

4 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1:42.256 28

5 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:42.257 27

6 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:42.299 22

7 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:42.347 42

8 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:42.419 31

9 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing 1:42.462 32

10 Marino Sato Trident 1:42.997 27

11 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:43.158 35

12 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:43.206 40

13 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:43.616 35

14 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:43.954 48

15 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.997 38

16 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:44.346 31

17 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:44.485 31

18 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:44.575 50

19 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 1:45.419 33

20 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:45.865 46

21 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:45.865 20

22 Alessio Deledda HWA RACELAB 1:46.413 13

AFTERNOON SESSION

1 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1:42.185 36

2 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:42.619 36

3 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.114 30

4 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1:43.129 40

5 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1:43.194 34

6 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:44.320 25

7 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1:44.335 20

8 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 1:44.569 10

9 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:44.640 19

10 Bent Viscaal Trident 1:44.879 42

11 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1:45.052 21

12 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:46.913 45

13 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:47.429 47

14 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1:47.497 47

15 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:47.614 33

16 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1:47.900 44

17 Alessio Deledda HWA RACELAB 1:47.904 30

18 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1:48.814 39

19 Roy Nissany DAMS 1:48.974 42

20 Marino Sato Trident 1:49.501 30

21 Oscar Piastri PREMA Racing 1:49.824 32

22 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1:50.445 18