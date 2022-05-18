Le Castellet added to the 2022 Formula 2 calendar

The FIA Formula 2™ promoters are pleased to announce that Le Castellet, France, has been added to the 2022 F2 season. This additional round will take place on 22-24 July, alongside Formula One®, to bring back this year’s calendar up to 14 events.

F2 last raced at Le Castellet in 2019, where Champion Nyck De Vries and the late Anthoine Hubert both took victories.

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “Since it was announced that we would drop one event, we have been working on finding a venue to replace it, keeping in mind the costs. Le Castellet came out as the best option, and we are really pleased to return to the Circuit Paul Ricard.

“With this added round, we go back to fourteen events as announced before the start of the season. This means that the 2022 season calendar is the most sizeable one we have had since the start of the FIA F2 back in 2017.

“It will be a very busy month of July for the teams and the drivers, but a very exciting one for the fans and everyone involved in F2.”