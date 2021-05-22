Lawson disqualified from sprint race 2, Ticktum handed victory

Sprint Race 2 winner Liam Lawson has been disqualified and stripped of victory for a technical non-conformity, following Saturday morning’s race in Monte Carlo. Carlin’s Dan Ticktum has been promoted to first following Lawson’s disqualification, having finished second on track.

The drivers are required to use a defined throttle pedal progressivity map programmed in position 1 of the steering wheel throttle map rotary knob during all formation lap starts and race starts until the car speed reaches 50kph.

Following an investigation after the race, the Stewards found that Lawson used a different throttle map at the race start, a breach of Technical Regulations, Article 3.6.5.

As well as handing Ticktum his first win of the season, the disqualification also sees Oscar Piastri climb to second and promotes Jüri Vips onto the podium. Further back, Robert Shwarztman jumps to P10 and subsequently gains the two bonus points for fastest lap.