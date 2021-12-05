Jeddah, F2, Feature Race: Piastri takes half-point win in red flagged race

PREMA Racing’s Oscar Piastri won a shortened Feature Race in Jeddah, ahead of teammate Robert Shwarztman and Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung. The race was Red Flagged and not restarted following two crashes and a lengthy pre-race delay, with only five laps completed and half points awarded.

AS IT HAPPENED

Track repairs initially postponed the race, but when it did eventually get underway, there was a nasty collision between Théo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi that brought out a Red Flag. The Frenchman appeared to stall when the lights went out and the Brazilian was unable to avoid him, running into the back of the stationary ART Grand Prix.

Pourchaire and Fittipaldi were both confirmed as conscious by the FIA and transferred to hospital. Further updates on drivers’ conditions will be provided when available.

The pair’s crash led to a lengthy stoppage, after which the race was shortened to 20 minutes plus one lap, with one mandatory pitstop and half points.

Piastri hung onto first place after a rolling start, ahead of Shwarztman and Boschung. There was little movement in the top 10, but Dan Ticktum did manage to pass his Carlin teammate Jehan Daruvala, who slid down to 11th behind the British driver and Liam Lawson.

Four laps were completed when the field began to feed into the pits for a change of tyre, but Guilherme Samaia and Olli Caldwell collided and brought out a Safety Car. The pair both clambered out of their cars, but a Red Flag followed, and it was swiftly confirmed that the race would not be restarted.

That meant that Piastri picked up his fifth win of the season, ahead of his teammate Shwartzman – the double podium enough to win PREMA the Teams’ title. Boschung finished third for his first podium at this level.

Guanyu Zhou and Felipe Drugovich completed the top five, ahead of Jüri Vips, Christian Lundgaard, Lawson and Ticktum.

KEY QUOTE – OSCAR PIASTRI (PREMA RACING)

We won the race, if you want to call it a race. THe points are nice and I am glad that everybody is going to be okay, from the crash. That is the most important thing today and we will see you next week for the final round.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP VIEW

Collecting half-points, Piastri increased his Championship lead to 213.5 points, ahead of Shwartzman on 162 and Zhou on 149. Ticktum is fourth on 139.5 and Pourchaire fifth on 124.

PREMA have officially won the Teams’ title with 375.7 points, ahead of Carlin on 235.5 and UNI-Virtuosi on 221. Hitech Grand Prix are fourth with 209 and ART Grand Prix fifth with 174.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Piastri takes a 51.5-point lead into the final round of the season at Yas Marina, which takes place in less than a week.