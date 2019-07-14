Jean Paul Driot passes away at 68

It is with great sadness that Driot Associés Motor Sport (DAMS) announces its founder and owner, Jean-Paul Driot, passed away at the age of 68.

"Jean-Paul lost an ongoing battle with illness, which he had fought in recent months. We wish our sincerest condolences to his wife Geneviève and two sons Olivier and Gregory."

Under Jean-Paul’s guidance, DAMS has won 13 drivers’ and 12 teams’ championships, including 147 races in Formula 3000, Formula Renault 3.5, GP3 Series, GP2 Series, Formula 2 and Formula E, since the team was created in 1988. Jean-Paul has also overseen the progression of many talented young drivers on their route to Formula 1.

"The entire DAMS team wishes to dedicate Nicholas Latifi’s win and Sergio Sette Camara’s podium in Hungary to Jean-Paul’s memory."